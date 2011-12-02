Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Stock Illustration ID: 43813615
curve scene colour star abstraction scene performance curve perfection conceptual graphic enchanted award marker spell picture simplicity shape illustration piece retro symbol template component desig
Illustration Formats
3000 × 3000 pixels • 10 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.