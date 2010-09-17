Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Croatian Sheepdog, Hrvatski ovcar, Kroatischer Schaferhund dog digital art illustration isolated on white background. Croatioa origin herding dog. Cute pet hand drawn portrait. Graphic clip art design
Croatian Sheepdog, Hrvatski ovcar, Kroatischer Schaferhund dog digital art illustration isolated on white background. Croatioa origin herding dog. Cute pet hand drawn portrait. Graphic clip art design
Portrait of cute dog
Schipperke dog portrait isolated on white. Digital art illustration of hand drawn web, t-shirt print and puppy food cover design. Spitzke, Spits or Spitske Belgian breed of spitz miniature sheepdog
Drawing puppy German Shepherd Dog, portrait oil painting on white background
Dog studio image on white background
Head Scottish Terrier - dog breed. Color image of a dogs head isolated on a white background
australian shepherd in front of white background

See more

1488695711

See more

1488695711

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134054273

Item ID: 2134054273

Croatian Sheepdog, Hrvatski ovcar, Kroatischer Schaferhund dog digital art illustration isolated on white background. Croatioa origin herding dog. Cute pet hand drawn portrait. Graphic clip art design

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dneprstock

Dneprstock