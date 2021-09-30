Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2082430948
Creative sketch of growing colorful business chart with tree branches on chalkboard background. Finance, growth and savings concept
W
By Who is Danny
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
analysisartbackdropblackboardbrainstormingbusinesschalkboardchartcolorfulcreativecreativitydesigndiagramdrawingeducationfinancefinancialgraphgraphicgrowthhandideaillustrationincomeinvestmentleadershiplearningmanmarketmarketingmoneyofficeplanplanningpresentationprofitprogressreportresearchschemesetsignsketchstrategysuccesssymboltimetreewallpaperworkshop
Categories: Business/Finance, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist