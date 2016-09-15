Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Creative glowing blue wave hologram on dark wallpaper. Technology and metaverse concept. 3D Rendering
Abstract Sky Blue Smoke
Abstract blue wave on a blue background
Blue abstract modern grid background
beautiful abstract wave technology digital network background with blue light digital effect corporate concept
beautiful abstract wave technology digital network background with blue light digital effect corporate concept
Blue wave vector background for business presentation, Brochure or flyer design. Blue smoke on dark background. Vector illustration
Blue light wave of energy with elegant lines

See more

1905748561

See more

1905748561

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131621725

Item ID: 2131621725

Creative glowing blue wave hologram on dark wallpaper. Technology and metaverse concept. 3D Rendering

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Who is Danny

Who is Danny