Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Creative contemporary exterior of office building with territory. Night sky background. Design and workplace concept. 3D Rendering
Modern Office
modern interior with big glass windows, 3d rendering concept design
Interior photography of a corporate office fit out with glass walled office surrounded by decals and planter boxes containing pothos devil's ivy plants
Spacious entrance hall with leather armchairs, potted flowers, a big mirror and ceiling lights, stock photo
Office meeting room with black and white walls, concrete floor, long wooden table with white chairs as seen from the lobby. 3d rendering
Interior with blank posters, yellow benches and black floor. Mock up, 3D Rendering
Modern house interior

See more

86631037

See more

86631037

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131621727

Item ID: 2131621727

Creative contemporary exterior of office building with territory. Night sky background. Design and workplace concept. 3D Rendering

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Who is Danny

Who is Danny