Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2098522570
Creative abstract hand painted background, wallpaper, texture, close-up fragment of acrylic painting on canvas with brush strokes. Golden background. Contemporary art.
S
By Serkan Direk
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractabstractionartbackdropbackgroundbackgroundsbalusterbeautifulblackbrowncloseupcolorcolorfulculturedesigndetaildevicedrinkelegantequipmentfabric texturefastenerfoodgoldengoldinggrungeillustrationluxurymaterialmetalmodernoldpatternplasterplasticprotective coveringreliefreligionrenderingrepairretrosculpturestylesupportsurfacetexturetraditionalvintagewine bottleworship
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist