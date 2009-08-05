Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Craft box with business cards mockup isolated on white background.3D rendering. cardboard business card holder.zero waste and eco friendly concept.
Edit
Blank tin container for branding and design. 3d render illustration.
Blank sliding drawer hard cardboard box for branding presentation 3d render illustration.
Two blank packaging boxes - open and closed mock up, isolated on white background. 3d illustration
Blank LCD Video Mailer Card And Brochure For branding. 3d render illustration.
Blank dairy and pen set for branding and mock up. 3d render illustration.
Blank LCD Video Mailer Card And Brochure For branding. 3d render illustration.
White blank cardboard hinged with ribbon closure box mock up template, 3d illustration.

See more

1515735680

See more

1515735680

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142736515

Item ID: 2142736515

Craft box with business cards mockup isolated on white background.3D rendering. cardboard business card holder.zero waste and eco friendly concept.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

lucky2002

lucky2002