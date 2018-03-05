Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
cozy vintage sofa with pillows sketch engraving raster illustration. T-shirt apparel print design. Scratch board imitation. Black and white hand drawn image.
Edit
Armchair. Hand drawn vector illustration
Modern sofa with classic ornaments. Vector
sofa icon. Element of Furniture for mobile concept and web apps icon. Thin line icon for website design and development, app development
sofa icon. Element of Furniture for mobile concept and web apps icon. Thin line icon for website design and development, app development
soft antique vintage lounge monochrome vector illustration
Simple hand drawn doodle of a sofa
Sofa with a light pink upholstery and a wooden carved gray backrest and armrests stands on a white background eps 10 illustration

See more

637816318

See more

637816318

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143556305

Item ID: 2143556305

cozy vintage sofa with pillows sketch engraving raster illustration. T-shirt apparel print design. Scratch board imitation. Black and white hand drawn image.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4500 pixels • 20 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alexander_P

Alexander_P