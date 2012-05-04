Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
COVID 19 coronavirus vaccine ampules, bottles development. Machine puts bottle caps. Pharmaceutical mass production line, manufacturing row or conveyor belt. Pharmacy factory. Laboratory. 3D Render
Edit
Transformer and high voltage cable wires
Glass bottles on the conveyor. Factory for bottling alcoholic beverages. Bottles for wine are moving along the conveyor at the winery factory. Automated bottling conveyor line. Wine-producing business
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 16, 2016: A part of Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium has a capacity of 17,800 spectators, located in the Basaksehir district of Istanbul, Turkey.
Empty auditorium
Carpet making machine
FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - APRIL 30, 2016: Interior of St. Paul's church, historical church once home to Germany's first National Assembly
Empty smooth abstract room interior of sheets rusted metal with gray concrete. Architectural background. 3D illustration and rendering

See more

1076520647

See more

1076520647

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2106955289

Item ID: 2106955289

COVID 19 coronavirus vaccine ampules, bottles development. Machine puts bottle caps. Pharmaceutical mass production line, manufacturing row or conveyor belt. Pharmacy factory. Laboratory. 3D Render

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

SquareMotion

SquareMotion