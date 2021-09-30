Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2086683871
cotton and lavender in a wicker basket, digital illustration. white background recommended
K
By Koritsa Olha
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagricultureartbackgroundbeautifulbeautybloomblossombotanicalbouquetbranchbudcloseupcollectioncolorcottoncotton plantdecordecorationdesignecofarmflorafloralflowerfluffyfreshgiftgreenillustrationisolatedlavenderleafmaterialnaturalnatureorganicpetalplantprintpurpleseasonsetsoftspringsummertexturevioletwhite
Similar images
More from this artist