Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cool background of moving glowing lights. Vibrant colorful portal template for your design. Light rays and glow particles in motion forming a wormhole shape.
Edit
Futuristic technology screen abstraction with pixelation and light effects.
Purple lights in dark room.
Large Wedding Dance Room full of soap bubbles
The live music scene of the pop band is very popular with the audience. Concert pictures at night time. Abstract photo blur
Beautiful bokeh art
Blur colorful neon light leaks on black background. Defocused illuminated abstract futuristic texture for using over photos as overlay or screen filter
Color show on the ceiling

See more

1377020120

See more

1377020120

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

2139143147

Item ID: 2139143147

Cool background of moving glowing lights. Vibrant colorful portal template for your design. Light rays and glow particles in motion forming a wormhole shape.

Formats

  • 8000 × 4000 pixels • 26.7 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

H

Hybrid_Graphics