Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Cool background of moving glowing lights. Vibrant colorful portal template for your design. Light rays and glow particles in motion forming a wormhole shape.
Formats
8000 × 4000 pixels • 26.7 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG