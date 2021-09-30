Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2089539868
Contour of graphic designer workplace isolated on white background. Front view. 3D illustration
G
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Rarely used
Insight
Usage and Popularity show how the Shutterstock community is engaging with this asset.
Related keywords
furniture3d illustrationbackgroundblackbookbusinesscomputerconceptcontourcoworkingcreativecupdecorationdesigndesignerdeskdesktopeducationequipmentflatfreelancegraphichomehomeworkhouseiconillustrationindoorinsideinteriorinternetlamplinemodernmonitorofficeoutlineportfolioroomroundstudiostudystyletablethinwhiteworkworkplaceworkroomworkspace
Similar images
More from this artist