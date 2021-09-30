Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2088091807
Conceptual Template for National Energy Conservation Day. Hand Holding Banner of Save Energy, Save Planet. Editable Illustration.
J
By JoshiGraphy
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
14awarenessbannerbillboardboardcardcardboardconceptconceptualconservationdaydecemberearthelectricityenergyenvironmentfutureglobalglobegreenhandhappyholdingiconideaillustrationindianinternationaljoshigraphylightnationalplacardplanetplankpostposterprotestprotestersavesignsignagesilhouettestickstrikeswitch offsymboltemplatewoodenworld
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist