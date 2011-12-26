Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Conceptual lights wallpaper. Beautiful Abstract multicolored bokeh circles background with particles. Vibrant de-focused illustration with space to display your text or title.
Formats
8000 × 3500 pixels • 26.7 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 438 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 219 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG