Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 17042131
Conceptual background illustration of a modern, digital America, with zeroes and ones running across the map on a sky background. City skyline in the foreground. Versatile for a variety of designs
Illustration Formats
3294 × 1962 pixels • 11 × 6.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 596 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 298 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.