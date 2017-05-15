Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Conceptual background illustration of a modern, digital America, with zeroes and ones running across the map on a sky background. City skyline in the foreground. Versatile for a variety of designs
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

17042131

Stock Illustration ID: 17042131

Conceptual background illustration of a modern, digital America, with zeroes and ones running across the map on a sky background. City skyline in the foreground. Versatile for a variety of designs

Illustration Formats

  • 3294 × 1962 pixels • 11 × 6.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 596 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 298 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Olga Bogatyrenko

Olga Bogatyrenko

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.