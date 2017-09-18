Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The concept of hiring, interview. Tiny people checking application form for employment. Checking the resume for hiring. Casting for the workplace. Search for employees, job search. Flat illustration
Formats
5530 × 3110 pixels • 18.4 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG