Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Computing Machine series. 3D illustration of CPU with fractal environment in perspective suitable as backdrop for projects on computer science, digital world, virtual reality and modern technology
Formats
3600 × 2700 pixels • 12 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG