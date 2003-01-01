Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Computing Machine series. 3D illustration of CPU with fractal environment in perspective on the subject computer science, digital world, virtual reality and modern technology
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132999111

Item ID: 2132999111

Computing Machine series. 3D illustration of CPU with fractal environment in perspective on the subject computer science, digital world, virtual reality and modern technology

Formats

  • 3600 × 2700 pixels • 12 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

agsandrew

agsandrew