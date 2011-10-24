Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 22866103
Computer generated illustration of a dollar sign. The symbol is made up of various types of trees, and casts a shadow onto a white background. Part of a series of tree/forest images.
Illustration Formats
4500 × 3375 pixels • 15 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.