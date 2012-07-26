Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 3649371
Computer designed highly detailed grunge textured retro film frame background. Nice grunge element for your projects
Illustration Formats
3048 × 2380 pixels • 10.2 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 781 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 391 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.