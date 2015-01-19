Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 5227084
Computer designed highly detailed grunge film frame with space for your text or image. Great grunge element for your projects
Illustration Formats
2184 × 3236 pixels • 7.3 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
675 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
338 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.