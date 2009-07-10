Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 9983191
Computer designed highly detailed grunge border with space for your text or image. Great grunge layer for your projects.
Illustration Formats
3833 × 2867 pixels • 12.8 × 9.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 748 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 374 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.