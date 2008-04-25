Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Computer designed highly detailed grunge border and aged textured background with space for your text or image .Nice grunge layer for your projects.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

3292321

Stock Illustration ID: 3292321

Computer designed highly detailed grunge border and aged textured background with space for your text or image .Nice grunge layer for your projects.

Illustration Formats

  • 2304 × 3408 pixels • 7.7 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 676 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 338 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Gordan

Gordan