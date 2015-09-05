Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Computer designed highly detailed grunge abstract textured collage - music background. Nice background for your projects.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

22054120

Stock Illustration ID: 22054120

Computer designed highly detailed grunge abstract textured collage - music background. Nice background for your projects.

Illustration Formats

  • 3777 × 4222 pixels • 12.6 × 14.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 895 × 1000 pixels • 3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 448 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Gordan

Gordan

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.