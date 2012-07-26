Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 11264617
Computer designed highly detailed film frame with space for your text or image.Nice grunge element for your projects
Illustration Formats
5460 × 3624 pixels • 18.2 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.