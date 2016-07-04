Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 9130369
Computer designed highly detailed border and aged textured background with space for your text or image. Nice grunge element for your projects.
Illustration Formats
3921 × 3023 pixels • 13.1 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 771 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 386 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG