Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 5047570
Computer designed highly detailed border and aged textured background with space for your text or image. Nice grunge layer for your projects.
Illustration Formats
2929 × 2104 pixels • 9.8 × 7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 718 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 359 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG