Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 3737650
Computer designed highly detailed border and aged textured background with space for your text or image. Nice grunge layer for your projects.
Illustration Formats
4033 × 3120 pixels • 13.4 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 774 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 387 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.