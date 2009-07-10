Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Computer designed highly detailed border and aged textured background with space for your text or image. Nice grunge element for your projects.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

17764747

Stock Illustration ID: 17764747

Computer designed highly detailed border and aged textured background with space for your text or image. Nice grunge element for your projects.

Illustration Formats

  • 2404 × 3366 pixels • 8 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 714 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 357 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Gordan

Gordan