Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
It combines the Ukrainian flag and fist about the concept of communication and dialogue(Background is intentionally blurred ), 3d illustration
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4128 × 2754 pixels • 13.8 × 9.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG