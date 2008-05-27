Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
It combines turkish flag and fist about the concept of communication and dialogue, 3d illustration
Low key picture of a fist painted in colors of turkey flag
Concept of stopping plastic pollution. Ban disposable products. A hand squeezes a plastic bottle to protest the use of disposable plastic containers against the background of the flag of Turkey
a hand with turkish flag in handshake gesture
Turkey flag painted on a clenched fist. Strength, Power, Protest concept
Turkey flag of silk with copyspace for your text or images and White background
Clasped hands patterned with the Turkey flag, multi purpose concept - isolated on flag background
Concept of stopping plastic pollution. Ban disposable products. A hand squeezes a plastic bottle to protest the use of disposable plastic containers against the background of the flag of Tunisia

See more

1421808050

See more

1421808050

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123352572

Item ID: 2123352572

It combines turkish flag and fist about the concept of communication and dialogue, 3d illustration

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4063 × 3096 pixels • 13.5 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 762 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 381 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andy.LIU

Andy.LIU