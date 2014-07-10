Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The colors in the series, Fancy paint. Background consists of fractal color texture and is suitable for use in projects on imagination, creativity and design
Formats
7110 × 4000 pixels • 23.7 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG