Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Colorful space background with red nebula,stardust and stars.Universe filled with stars,nebula and galaxy.Panoramic shot,wide format.Artwork Background 3D illustration,digital image with copy space
Formats
2950 × 4076 pixels • 9.8 × 13.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
724 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
362 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG