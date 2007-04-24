Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Colorful, softly glowing, silky layers of wave and ripples texture against black backdrop with copy space - fractal abstract background
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

18195373

Stock Illustration ID: 18195373

Colorful, softly glowing, silky layers of wave and ripples texture against black backdrop with copy space - fractal abstract background

Illustration Formats

  • 3200 × 2800 pixels • 10.7 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 875 pixels • 3.3 × 2.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 438 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

B

Bobbie Sandlin

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.