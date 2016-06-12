Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Colorful retro kaleidoscope sixties style pattern. Modern vintage fabric textile background. Fun funky woven damask effect. Intricate symmetry effect for furnishing allover design tile swatch
stock vector seamless paisley pattern for printing on paper, fabric. Indian, arabic, orient ornament
Traditional ornamental paisley bandanna. Seamless pattern can be used for wallpaper, pattern fills, web page background,surface textures. Seamless floral background
Beautiful vector vintage floral leaf seamless pattern. Traditional ornamental paisley bandanna. You can use this pattern in the design of carpet, shawl, pillow, cushion
Colorful kaleidoscopic pattern for textile, ceramic tiles, wallpapers and design
Melting colorful symmetrical pattern for textile, ceramic tiles and design
Multicolored Marble Print Patterns. Violet Simple Watercolor Pattern. Bright Alcohol Ink Art. Marble Streaks. Modern Mandala. Kaleidoscope Isolated.
Colorful kaleidoscopic pattern for textile, ceramic tiles, wallpapers and design

See more

1288576504

See more

1288576504

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124549788

Item ID: 2124549788

Colorful retro kaleidoscope sixties style pattern. Modern vintage fabric textile background. Fun funky woven damask effect. Intricate symmetry effect for furnishing allover design tile swatch

Formats

  • 4096 × 4096 pixels • 13.7 × 13.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nautical Moods

Nautical Moods