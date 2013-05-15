Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Colorful raster geometric seamless pattern. Stylish graphic texture with small curved shapes, wavy lines, stripes. Abstract mosaic background. Black, pink, blue and purple tones. Repeatable design
Hexagonal symmetry vector ornaments. Geometric pattern for ceramic tile, surface design, textiles, printing, wallpaper.The endless texture with abstract stars.
Triangles pattern of geometric shapes. Colorful mosaic backdrop. Geometric hipster retro background, place your text on the top of it. Retro triangle background. Backdrop
Retro pattern of geometric shapes. Triangle colorful mosaic backdrop. Geometric hipster retro background, place your text on the top of it. Retro triangle background.
Vector triangle pattern. Geometric background
Pattern with hexagons and triangles colored with pink blue yellow orange gradient. 3d illustration.
Blue Grid Mosaic Background, Creative Design Templates
bright template for banner in the form of a mosaic of polygonal elements. blue tint. Raster copy illustration. to design banners, flyers, business brochures

See more

531305398

See more

531305398

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131742993

Item ID: 2131742993

Colorful raster geometric seamless pattern. Stylish graphic texture with small curved shapes, wavy lines, stripes. Abstract mosaic background. Black, pink, blue and purple tones. Repeatable design

Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Olgastocker

Olgastocker