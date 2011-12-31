Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Colorful Pattern. Vibrant Aquarelle Dirty Art. Tie Dye Aquarelle Print. Modern Psychedelic Tie Dye Canvas. Floral Fashion Fabric. Watercolor Effect. Magic Hand Drawn Dirty Painting.
Dirty art. Contemporary art. Trendy tie dye pattern. Brushstrokes of paint. Abstract modern art. Bright red, yellow, blue, green colors. Watercolor abstract artistic wallpaper background.
Grunge background
Colorful abstract pattern for textile and design
Dirty art. Watercolor background. Bright colorful rainbow colors. Contemporary art. Trendy tie dye pattern. Fragment of artwork. Spots of oil paint.
Beautiful watercolor background in soft white, blue and magenta- Great for textures and backgrounds for your projects!
Galaxy Tie Dye. Beautiful Fashion Dirty Art. Bright Galaxy Tie Dye. Geode Slice and Galaxy Colors. Magic Abstract Effect. Vibrant Watercolor Dirty Painting. Artistic Fabric.
paint

See more

631781297

See more

631781297

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125609337

Item ID: 2125609337

Colorful Pattern. Vibrant Aquarelle Dirty Art. Tie Dye Aquarelle Print. Modern Psychedelic Tie Dye Canvas. Floral Fashion Fabric. Watercolor Effect. Magic Hand Drawn Dirty Painting.

Formats

  • 2000 × 2000 pixels • 6.7 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dmitriy Abrazhevich

Dmitriy Abrazhevich