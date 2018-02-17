Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Colorful pattern geometric, wave illustration background work,mixed color camouflage and dress motif designs, textile,fabric,pillow,modern collage,beautiful patterns to be digital printed on ground
Digital effects. Vibrant abstract background. Colorful pattern. Geometric texture. Festive decoration.
Watercolor Ethnic Background. Tie Dye Print. Ethnic Seamless Pattern. Tie Dye Batik. Tribal Seamless Colorful Geometric Pattern. Batik Brush. White Aquarelle Texture. Rough Art Print.
Abstract illustration with elements of art
Abstract design with art and texture elements
Abstract Grunge Colors Diagonal Stripe Lines Background Pattern Texture

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125930520

Item ID: 2125930520

Colorful pattern geometric, wave illustration background work,mixed color camouflage and dress motif designs, textile,fabric,pillow,modern collage,beautiful patterns to be digital printed on ground

Formats

  • 2362 × 2362 pixels • 7.9 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

GurhanDogac

GurhanDogac