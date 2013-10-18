Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Colorful pattern geometric 3D illustration background work,mixed color camouflage and dress motif designs, textile,fabric,pillow,modern collage,beautiful patterns to be digital printed on ground
Formats
2362 × 2362 pixels • 7.9 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG