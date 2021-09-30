Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2084316544
Colorful neutral defocused template. Overlay design element with dark blue color. Texture background texture for vintage design.
S
By Sunbordia
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alloybackgroundbannerbeautifulbestbgbirthdaybluebluishcardboardcarechemicalchiccolorcolorfulcopydarkdecordecorationdefocuseddesigndisplaydrawingdynamicelementempathygloomygradientgreengreenishhealthinterfacelongneutraloverlaypagephonepictureplainrenderingromanticscreenshowstaintemplatetexturetingeveryvintageworkshop
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist