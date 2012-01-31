Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Colored Gold Gouache Print Spots. Orange Mixed Acrylic Effect. Dyed Yellow Background Drawing Flow Mixed Fluid. Vintage. Creative Dark Tile Fashion
Formats
5013 × 2912 pixels • 16.7 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 581 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 291 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG