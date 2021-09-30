Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2090976259
Colored banner. Yellow ivory, mustard yellow - Gradient background for greeting card, flyer, presentation, invitation, poster, brochure, banner.
V
By VL Cot
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
amazinganniversaryannouncementbackdropbackgroundbannerbeautifulbodybrochurecardcelebratecolorcoloreddefocusdelicateduotoneeffectfadedflyerfreshgaussiangloomygradientgreengreetinggrungeillustrationinfiniteinterestinginvitationivoryjournallayoutmustardpearphotographyposterpresentationscientificscrapbookscreensecretshadeshapesslightstructuretechnotextureuniqueyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist