Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Color planet. Paints with colored canvas art. Applied with a spatula by hand. Composition of colors. Combination in harmony. Meditation. Anti-stress. Treatment in color. Expression.
Formats
3729 × 2336 pixels • 12.4 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 626 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 313 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG