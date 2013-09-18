Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Collection of stage lighting spotlights, scene, stage lighting large collection, projector light effects, bright yellow lighting with spotlights, spot light isolated on transparent background.
Gold spotlight. Bright lighting with spotlights of the stage on transparent background
Vector transparent sunlight special lens flare light effect
Vector transparent sunlight special lens flare light effect
Gold spotlight. Bright lighting with spotlights of the stage on transparent background
Vector transparent sunlight special lens flare light effect
Stage Lighting, spotlights with bright light.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130794573

Item ID: 2130794573

Collection of stage lighting spotlights, scene, stage lighting large collection, projector light effects, bright yellow lighting with spotlights, spot light isolated on transparent background.

Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

L

LIGHT_ONLY