Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Collection of objects - bread loaf, honey jar, peach fruits, wine glasses, basket, candle, flower. Watercolor hand painted romantic picnic set of clipart elements isolated on white background.
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
10000 × 7050 pixels • 33.3 × 23.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 705 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 353 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG