Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Coffee, minimal label. Set of modern coffee tag, label for brand, logo, sticker coffee shop. Template design minimal label, tag with text modern font Arabica. Typographic tag. Illustration
Formats
7000 × 3491 pixels • 23.3 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 499 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG