Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2092783939
The clothing pattern art for design clothing fashion and other products. In the way, can be sued with decoration handmade or unique item.
L
By Lingmei
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackdropbackgroundbannerclothesclothingclothing designclothing shopclothing storedecordecorationdecorativedesigndetailelementfabricformatgeometricgraphichandmadeillustrationlinemodernornamentornatepattenpatternpattern seamlessprintrepeatseamlessshapeshirt designshirt templatesquarestripe patternstriped patternstriped wallpaperstyletemplatetextiletexturetiletraceryunique backgroundsvector backgroundwallpaperyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist