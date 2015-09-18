Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Close up of VR glasses with joystick on black background with reflections and mock up place. Technology and device concept. 3D Rendering
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6000 × 3000 pixels • 20 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG