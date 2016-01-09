Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Close-up of Electric acoustic guitar isolated on black background. 3d render of concept for rock festival poster with heavy metal guitar for music shop
black acoustic guitar with a white profile around it on a black background, placed on a stand in a vertical position, copy space low key
Electric guitar isolated
Red Acoustic Guitar
Beautiful Black Electric Guitar in Retro Style on a black background. 3d Rendering
ELECTRIC GUITAR
The image of a guitar under the white background
Jazz hollow body vintage electric guitar

See more

126248090

See more

126248090

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131144079

Item ID: 2131144079

Close-up of Electric acoustic guitar isolated on black background. 3d render of concept for rock festival poster with heavy metal guitar for music shop

Formats

  • 3800 × 5700 pixels • 12.7 × 19 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Cheers Group

Cheers Group