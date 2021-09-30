Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2080153369
Close up of creative designer desktop with empty white computer screen, keyboard and other items on concrete wall background. Workplace concept. Mock up, 3D Rendering
W
By Who is Danny
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3dadvertisementbackgroundblankbusinesscleanclosecomputerconcretecopycreativedesigndesignerdeskdesktopdisplayelectronicemptyframegadgethomeillustrationinteriorkeyboardlampmobilemockmockupmodernmonitorofficepcrenderingroomscreenshadowsmartphonespacestudiotabletechtechnologytemplatetopupwallwhiteworkworkplaceworkspace
Categories: Business/Finance, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist